externalNew York Times: Russia will likely wage an offensive between Izium and Dnipro.

April 11, 2022 2:34 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
U.S. analysts predict Russian troops will carry out a major offensive from Izium to the central city of Dnipro, a strategic target in Donbas region, unnamed U.S. military officials said on April 10. The assessment came as satellite images showed hundreds of military vehicles moving towards the city of Izium, located some 230 km east of Dnipro. Russian forces need Izium to hold their western-forward battle lines.

