New York Times: Russia will likely wage an offensive between Izium and Dnipro.
This item is part of our running news digest
April 11, 2022 2:34 am
U.S. analysts predict Russian troops will carry out a major offensive from Izium to the central city of Dnipro, a strategic target in Donbas region, unnamed U.S. military officials said on April 10. The assessment came as satellite images showed hundreds of military vehicles moving towards the city of Izium, located some 230 km east of Dnipro. Russian forces need Izium to hold their western-forward battle lines.