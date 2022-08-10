Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalNational Guard: Ukrainian soldier shoots down Russian Su-25 jet.

August 10, 2022 7:11 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The National Guard of Ukraine published a video on Aug. 10 that shows its serviceman shooting down a Russian Su-25 aircraft with a man-portable air-defense system Igla. According to the National Guard, Russia’s jet was flying in the direction of Zaporizhzhia. Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Aug. 10 that Russia had lost 232 airplanes since Feb. 24.

