July 30, 2022 10:21 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Russian Embassy tweeted on July 29 that Azov soldiers "deserve execution, but death not by firing squad but by hanging.” “This is calling for war crimes,” Labour MP Chris Bryant said. “It is time the UK sent the whole Russian Embassy packing back to Moscow.” The tweet followed an attack that killed at least 50 Ukrainian prisoners, including Azov soldiers, in the Russian-occupied town of Olevivka, Donetsk Oblast, on July 29. Russia blamed Ukraine for the attack but presented no proof. Ukraine and its Western partners say that Russia organized the Olenivka attack. 




