Moldovan Interior Ministry: Missile section found in border region

Moldova’s Interior Ministry said part of a missile was found by a police patrol near the village of Briceni, northern Moldova, close to the Ukrainian border.

Specialists are already working at the scene, according to Moldovan authorities. The missile's origin is still unspecified, but a photo added to the Ministry’s post appears to be of the booster section of a large missile.



Moldovan police and emergency services were on high alert during Russia's mass missile strikes on Ukraine on Dec. 5, according to the Ministry. Due to integration with the Ukrainian electricity grid, Moldova also suffered from blackouts during the most recent mass missile attack on Ukraine on Nov. 23.