Minister: Serbia won’t recognize Russian annexation ‘referendums’ in occupied Ukrainian areas.
September 25, 2022 9:35 pm
Serbian Foreign Minister Nikola Selakovic said that Serbia, a country considered a close ally of Russia, would comply with international law and the UN Charter. “(The annexation referendums) completely contradict our state and national interests, our policy of dealing with territorial integrity, sovereignty and the principle of inviolability of borders," Selakovic said. The sham annexation referendums are being held in Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.
