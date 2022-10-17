Meduza: At least 5 recruitment offices set on fire in Russia amid mobilization
September 23, 2022 1:28 pm
Two military enlistment offices were set on fire in Khabarovsk and in Amur Oblast on the night of Sept. 22, Russian news outlet Meduza reported.
Since Sept. 21, when Russian President Vladimir Putin announced mobilization against Ukraine, Russians have set fire to at least five recruitment offices in the country, including in Saint Petersburg; some local administration buildings have also been under attack, according to Meduza.
