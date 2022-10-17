Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Meduza: At least 5 recruitment offices set on fire in Russia amid mobilization

September 23, 2022 1:28 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Two military enlistment offices were set on fire in Khabarovsk and in Amur Oblast on the night of Sept. 22, Russian news outlet Meduza reported.

Since Sept. 21, when Russian President Vladimir Putin announced mobilization against Ukraine, Russians have set fire to at least five recruitment offices in the country, including in Saint Petersburg; some local administration buildings have also been under attack, according to Meduza.

