Media: Ukrainian military launches counter-offensive towards Lyman, Donetsk Oblast.
September 9, 2022 10:58 pm
Local residents and Ukrainian servicepeople told Ukraine's Novosti Donbasa news site about the counter-offensive towards Russian-occupied Lyman, although it has not yet been confirmed by the Ukrainian government. WarGonzo, a pro-Kremlin war journalism project, also reported the Lyman counter-offensive. WarGonzo reported that Ukrainian troops are also fighting against Russian forces on the outskirts of Izyum, Kharkiv Oblast. The news comes amid a major Ukrainian counteroffensive in Kharkiv Oblast.
