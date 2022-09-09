Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, September 9, 2022

externalMedia: Ukrainian military launches counter-offensive towards Lyman, Donetsk Oblast.

This item is part of our running news digest

September 9, 2022 10:58 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Local residents and Ukrainian servicepeople told Ukraine's Novosti Donbasa news site about the counter-offensive towards Russian-occupied Lyman, although it has not yet been confirmed by the Ukrainian government. WarGonzo, a pro-Kremlin war journalism project, also reported the Lyman counter-offensive. WarGonzo reported that Ukrainian troops are also fighting against Russian forces on the outskirts of Izyum, Kharkiv Oblast. The news comes amid a major Ukrainian counteroffensive in Kharkiv Oblast. 

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok