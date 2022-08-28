Mayor: Russian troops hit administrative building in the center of Kharkiv.
August 28, 2022 11:02 pm
According to Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, Russia fired two rockets at the city center and destroyed the building. No casualties were reported.
