externalMayor: Russian troops hit administrative building in the center of Kharkiv.

August 28, 2022 11:02 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, Russia fired two rockets at the city center and destroyed the building. No casualties were reported.

