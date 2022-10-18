Mayor: No electricity, water supply in Zhytomyr after Russian strikes
October 18, 2022 9:51 am
Two Russian strikes at a power supply facility on Oct. 18 caused power and water outages in Zhytomyr, according to the city mayor, Serhii Sukhomlyn. Information on the damage and casualties will be given later, said Sukhomlyn.
According to Deputy Head of President's Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko, Russia struck the power supply facility twice. The State Emergency Service is at the site of the attack.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.