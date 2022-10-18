Mayor: No electricity, water supply in Zhytomyr after Russian strikes

Two Russian strikes at a power supply facility on Oct. 18 caused power and water outages in Zhytomyr, according to the city mayor, Serhii Sukhomlyn. Information on the damage and casualties will be given later, said Sukhomlyn.

According to Deputy Head of President's Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko, Russia struck the power supply facility twice. The State Emergency Service is at the site of the attack.