Mayor: Explosions reported at airfield in Russian-occupied Melitopol.
September 19, 2022 5:11 pm
Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov said there was a powerful explosion in Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, on Sept. 19. Fedorov didn’t provide any details about the attack. Explosions had already been heard at the same airfield on Sep. 16.
