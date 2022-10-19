Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Mayor: Air defense shoots down 'several' Russian missiles above Kyiv

October 19, 2022 4:27 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko did not provide more details. He asked people to stay in shelters and said that "air defense continues to work."

At least two explosions were reported in Kyiv earlier today. At about the same time, explosions were also reported in Ivano-Frankivsk, Chernihiv, and Vinnytsia Oblast.

The explosions might indicate either incoming Russia's attacks or that Ukrainian air defense destroys airborne threats, or both.

