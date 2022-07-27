Kuleba: Putin’s gas war in Europe is ‘continuation of his war on Ukraine’
This item is part of our running news digest
July 26, 2022 12:46 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted on July 26 that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin “will use every dependence Europe has on Russia to ruin the normal life of every European family.” Kuleba urged Europe to “get rid of any dependence” to counter Russia’s gas war. Russia's Gazprom earlier announced cuts in the gas flow to Europe, which European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson called "a politically motivated step."