July 26, 2022 12:46 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted on July 26 that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin “will use every dependence Europe has on Russia to ruin the normal life of every European family.” Kuleba urged Europe to “get rid of any dependence” to counter Russia’s gas war. Russia's Gazprom earlier announced cuts in the gas flow to Europe, which European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson called "a politically motivated step."

