externalIntelligence: Russian troops instruct Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant staff to take time off.

August 21, 2022 8:20 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Russian forces occupying the power plant prolonged their previous order for Ukrainian employees to take several days off, without specifying the return date. This is reported by the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, which believes it was done to disconnect the plant from the Ukrainian energy system.
