Insurance contracts signed for Ukraine grain exports
July 27, 2022 9:33 pm
According to the Financial Times, the executive director of the insurance market Lloyd’s of London John Neil said that insurance contracts were being signed by their syndicates on July 27. This was necessary for ship owners to send their vessels to Ukrainian ports for further export of grain. On July 22, Ukraine and Russia signed UN-backed deals, which envisioned safe passage of grain from Ukrainian ports.