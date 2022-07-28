Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerThursday, July 28, 2022

externalInsurance contracts signed for Ukraine grain exports

This item is part of our running news digest

July 27, 2022 9:33 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

According to the Financial Times, the executive director of the insurance market Lloyd’s of London John Neil said that insurance contracts were being signed by their syndicates on July 27. This was necessary for ship owners to send their vessels to Ukrainian ports for further export of grain. On July 22, Ukraine and Russia signed UN-backed deals, which envisioned safe passage of grain from Ukrainian ports.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok