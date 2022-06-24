Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalInstitute for the Study of War: Kremlin’s efforts to censor information about deceased troops exacerbates domestic tensions.

June 8, 2022 8:19 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The U.S. think tank said in its latest June 7 assessment citing the Ukrainian Military Intelligence Directorate that the Kremlin reportedly assigned lawyers and psychologists to work with families of personnel of the sunken cruiser Moskva. Their aim is to convince the families to refrain from disclosing any information regarding the deaths of their relatives in an effort to crush rising social tensions in Russia.

