externalHRW: Russian forces forcibly move Ukrainians to Russia

This item is part of our running news digest

September 1, 2022 3:59 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to a new report by the Human Rights Watch, Ukrainians are being transferred to Russia or Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine. Russia also subjected thousands of Ukrainians to a form of compulsory, punitive, and abusive security screening called “filtration,” the nonprofit said. These are serious violations that constitute war crimes and potential crimes against humanity, the report reads. 

