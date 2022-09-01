HRW: Russian forces forcibly move Ukrainians to Russia
September 1, 2022 3:59 pm
According to a new report by the Human Rights Watch, Ukrainians are being transferred to Russia or Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine. Russia also subjected thousands of Ukrainians to a form of compulsory, punitive, and abusive security screening called “filtration,” the nonprofit said. These are serious violations that constitute war crimes and potential crimes against humanity, the report reads.