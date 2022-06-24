Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalHighway connecting Chernihiv and Kyiv being cleaned up.

April 13, 2022 1:50 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy chief of staff for President Volodymyr Zelensky, eight kilometers of “important logistic route” M-01 highway that connects Chernihiv and Kyiv have been cleaned up already from burnt vehicles and debris left by fighting. Temporary passages are being built near the destroyed bridges not far from Smolyn and Kyselivka villages, Tymoshenko reported on April 13.

