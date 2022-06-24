Health Ministry: Ukraine registers 400 cases of Covid-19 per day.
This item is part of our running news digest
April 16, 2022 7:33 am
Ukraine’s Minister of Health Viktor Lyashko said in a televised interview on April 15 that Covid-19 cases have declined since the beginning of the war, when around 4,000 cases were recorded per day. A recorded 2,900 patients are currently receiving treatment in hospitals around the country. Lyashko noted that these numbers are derived from establishments that can provide them given the circumstances and do not include Ukraine’s eastern regions.