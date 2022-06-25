Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalGuardian: Ukraine says 'it’s artillery war now, everything depends on what West gives us'

This item is part of our running news digest

June 10, 2022 12:59 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Vadym Skibitsky, deputy head of Ukrainian military intelligence, told the Guardian that Ukraine is losing in terms of artillery, with one artillery piece to 10 to 15 Russian ones, and is now almost solely reliant on weapons from the West. Skibitsky stressed the need for long-range rocket systems to destroy Russian artillery pieces from afar.

