Graty: Russian court sentences Crimean Tatar to 17 years in prison for meeting he didn't attend.

July 20, 2022 12:49 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Azamat Eyupov was jailed for allegedly participating in a meeting of Islamist group Hizb ut-Tahrir, Ukrainian publication Graty reported. The group is not banned in most European countries, but Russian authorities routinely jail members of the group for essentially peaceful activities, defining them as "terrorism." The only evidence for Eyupov's participation in the Hizb ut-Tahrir meeting is testimony by Russian intelligence officers, and everyone who participated in the meeting said he was not present, Graty reported. 

