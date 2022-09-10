Governor: Ukrainian forces advance to outskirts of Lysychansk, Luhansk Oblast.
September 10, 2022 6:26 pm
Luhansk Oblast Governor Serhiy Haidai told Suspilne television on Sept. 10 that locals have already seen Ukrainian soldiers on the outskirts of Russian-occupied Lysychansk. According to Haidai, Ukrainian partisans raised the country’s flag over Kreminna, a town near Sievierodonetsk, overnight on Sept. 10. He also added that Russian occupiers and collaborators are now leaving settlements in Luhansk Oblast en masse.
