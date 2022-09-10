Governor: Russia has stolen more than 1 million tons of grain from Luhansk Oblast
September 10, 2022 11:37 am
The number was shared by Serhiy Haidai, the governor of Luhansk Oblast, the entirety of which is currently occupied by Russian forces.
