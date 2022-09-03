Governor: Russia fires missiles at Kramatorsk, Sloviansk in Donetsk Oblast, casualties reported
September 3, 2022 11:30 am
According to Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko, Russian missiles hit some light industry and food enterprises in Kramatorsk, injuring one person overnight on Sept. 3. Russia also launched missiles at two enterprises in Sloviansk, he said. According to the official, Russia’s recent attacks also damaged seven buildings and a kindergarten in Donetsk Oblast.
