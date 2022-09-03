Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerSaturday, September 3, 2022

externalGovernor: Russia fires missiles at Kramatorsk, Sloviansk in Donetsk Oblast, casualties reported

This item is part of our running news digest

September 3, 2022 11:30 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

According to Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko, Russian missiles hit some light industry and food enterprises in Kramatorsk, injuring one person overnight on Sept. 3. Russia also launched missiles at two enterprises in Sloviansk, he said. According to the official, Russia’s recent attacks also damaged seven buildings and a kindergarten in Donetsk Oblast.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok