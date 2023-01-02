Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Monday, January 2, 2023

General Staff: Ukrainian forces repel Russian attacks near 11 settlements in Donetsk, Luhansk oblasts

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 2, 2023 8:40 am
Over the past day, Ukrainian forces repelled Russian attacks near Stelmakhivka and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Rozdolivka, Bilohorivka, Soledar, Krasna Hora, Bakhmut, Klishchiiivka, Ozerianivka, Opytne and Krasnohorivka in Donetsk Oblast, the General Staff of the Armed Forces said in their Jan. 2 update. 

Russia also launched 51 air strikes, using at least 44 Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones. All of them were shot down by the defense forces units. The Russian forces also launched 55 attacks from multiple rocket launchers, including on the children's hospital in Kherson. 

Additionally, Ukraine’s rocket and artillery forces hit five Russian personnel concentration areas.

