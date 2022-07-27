Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
July 21, 2022 9:30 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Russian troops failed an operation aiming to capture the Vuhlehirska power plant and were forced to flee, according to a recent update by the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces. The plant is located in the city of Svitlodarsk, Donetsk Oblast. Russia has also recently shelled multiple settlements in Donetsk Oblast, including Bakhmut, Toretsk, and Pokorvske, according to the report.

