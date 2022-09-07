Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
This item is part of our running news digest

September 7, 2022 11:47 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukraine's General Staff reported unsuccessful Russian advances near Pytomnyk, Ruski Tyshky, Hryhorivka, Zaitseve, Mayorsk, Mykolaivka Druha, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Dolyna, and Opytne. Two Russian Su-25 close air support aircraft and one Ka-52 attack helicopter were destroyed.  

