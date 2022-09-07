General Staff: Ukraine repels 11 Russian attacks, destroys 2 aircraft and 1 helicopter.
September 7, 2022 11:47 pm
Ukraine's General Staff reported unsuccessful Russian advances near Pytomnyk, Ruski Tyshky, Hryhorivka, Zaitseve, Mayorsk, Mykolaivka Druha, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Dolyna, and Opytne. Two Russian Su-25 close air support aircraft and one Ka-52 attack helicopter were destroyed.
