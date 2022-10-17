General Staff: Russia to transfer paratroopers from Syria to Ukraine.
September 20, 2022 9:06 pm
Due to a lack of personnel, the Russian authorities have decided to withdraw units of its 217th Airborne Regiment from Syria and transfer them to the frontline in Ukraine, the General Staff reported on Sept. 20.
