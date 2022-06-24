Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
This item is part of our running news digest

May 11, 2022
Oleksii Hromov, deputy head of the General Staff's main operational directorate, said that Russia's potential next moves may be capturing southern Odesa, Mykolaiv and partially Zaporizhzhia oblasts, creating a land corridor from the occupied east of Ukraine to Russian-occupied Transnistria region in Moldova. Russia may then focus on capturing central Ukrainian regions and Kyiv, stage elections, and proclaim a new state, he said.

