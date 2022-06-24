Oleksii Hromov, deputy head of the General Staff's main operational directorate, said that Russia's potential next moves may be capturing southern Odesa, Mykolaiv and partially Zaporizhzhia oblasts, creating a land corridor from the occupied east of Ukraine to Russian-occupied Transnistria region in Moldova. Russia may then focus on capturing central Ukrainian regions and Kyiv, stage elections, and proclaim a new state, he said.