externalGeneral Staff: Belarus could provide Russia with weapons and military equipment

June 23, 2022 6:07 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to Oleksiy Hromov, deputy chief of operations of the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, equipment of the Belarusian military is currently being serviced and removed from storage, stirring suspicions the equipment could be transferred to Russia and moved to the frontlines. Meanwhile, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on June 23 that Russia and Belarus would strengthen their military cooperation. 

