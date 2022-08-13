Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalFitch, S&P cut Ukraine's rating to selective default.

This item is part of our running news digest

August 13, 2022 11:00 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The rating agencies downgraded Ukraine's foreign currency ratings following the country's request for a two-year freeze on payments on international bonds totaling $20 billion, a move made by the government to protect the economy from a debt default. “Given the terms and conditions of the restructuring, and in line with our criteria, we view the transaction as distressed and tantamount to default,” S&P said.

