European Parliament adopts resolution in support of granting Ukraine, Moldova candidate status for EU membership
June 23, 2022 1:57 pm
According to the European Parliament's statement, the EU should do the same with Georgia “once its government has delivered.” “EU leaders must live up to their historical responsibility and give a clear political signal to Ukraine, Moldova, and Georgia, confirming their European perspective,” it reads. The final decision on the candidacy will be made later today by the European Council.