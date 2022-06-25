Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalEuropean Parliament adopts resolution in support of granting Ukraine, Moldova candidate status for EU membership

This item is part of our running news digest

June 23, 2022 1:57 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to the European Parliament's statement, the EU should do the same with Georgia “once its government has delivered.” “EU leaders must live up to their historical responsibility and give a clear political signal to Ukraine, Moldova, and Georgia, confirming their European perspective,” it reads. The final decision on the candidacy will be made later today by the European Council.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

