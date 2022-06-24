European Commission proposes to suspend import duties on Ukrainian exports to EU for 1 year.
April 27, 2022 5:23 pm
In a statement released on April 27, the European Commission said that the proposal would also include the “suspension of all EU anti-dumping and safeguard measures in place on Ukrainian steel exports” for one year.
“It will help alleviate the difficult situation of Ukrainian producers and exporters in the face of Russia's military invasion,” the statement reads.