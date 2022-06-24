Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022

externalEuropean Commission proposes to suspend import duties on Ukrainian exports to EU for 1 year.

This item is part of our running news digest

April 27, 2022 5:23 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

In a statement released on April 27, the European Commission said that the proposal would also include the “suspension of all EU anti-dumping and safeguard measures in place on Ukrainian steel exports” for one year.
“It will help alleviate the difficult situation of Ukrainian producers and exporters in the face of Russia's military invasion,” the statement reads. 

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok