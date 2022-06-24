Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
February 21, 2022 7:54 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
A package of sanctions prepared by the European Union in case Russia invades Ukraine includes measures targeting the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline connecting Russia to Germany, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said on Feb. 21.

Following Ukraine’s call on the West to start imposing sanctions on Russia, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said earlier on Monday that the EU supports plans to arrange further talks and will impose sanctions “when the moment comes.”

