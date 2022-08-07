EU imposes new sanctions against Yanukovych, his son Oleksandr.
August 5, 2022 12:02 am
The sanctions were introduced due to their role in helping Russia to undermine Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty. Ex-President Viktor Yanukovych was ousted by the EuroMaidan Revolution in 2014 and fled to Russia. In 2019 a Ukrainian court sentenced him to 13 years in jail in absentia for treason and aiding Russia's aggression.