externalEU imposes new sanctions against Yanukovych, his son Oleksandr.

This item is part of our running news digest

August 5, 2022 12:02 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The sanctions were introduced due to their role in helping Russia to undermine Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty. Ex-President Viktor Yanukovych was ousted by the EuroMaidan Revolution in 2014 and fled to Russia. In 2019 a Ukrainian court sentenced him to 13 years in jail in absentia for treason and aiding Russia's aggression. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
