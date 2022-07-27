EU extends sanctions against Russia until Jan. 31, 2023.
July 26, 2022 5:44 pm
The sanctions were imposed in 2014 and expanded after Russia launched its all-out invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022. The EU called on Russia to immediately stop attacks on the civilian population and unconditionally withdraw all its troops and military equipment from the entire territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders.