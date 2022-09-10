Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerSaturday, September 10, 2022

externalDonetsk proxy confirms Russian retreat from Izium, Kharkiv Oblast.

This item is part of our running news digest

September 10, 2022 3:50 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Daniil Bezsonov, a Russian proxy leader in Donetsk Oblast, wrote on his personal Telegram channel that Russian troops had withdrawn from Izyum and a few other settlements in Kharkiv Oblast. Izyum has been a key stronghold of Russian occupying forces in eastern Ukraine since it was occupied in late March.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok