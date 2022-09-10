Donetsk proxy confirms Russian retreat from Izium, Kharkiv Oblast.
September 10, 2022 3:50 pm
Daniil Bezsonov, a Russian proxy leader in Donetsk Oblast, wrote on his personal Telegram channel that Russian troops had withdrawn from Izyum and a few other settlements in Kharkiv Oblast. Izyum has been a key stronghold of Russian occupying forces in eastern Ukraine since it was occupied in late March.
