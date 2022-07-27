Defense Ministry: Ukraine preparing to ‘destroy’ Russia’s Black Sea fleet, de-occupy Crimea
July 19, 2022 5:02 pm
In an interview with The Times, Deputy Defense Minister Volodymyr Havrylov said that Ukraine is preparing to “destroy” Russia’s Black Sea fleet. With the help of longer-range weapons from the West, Havrylov is convinced that Ukraine will be able to repel Russia’s attacks in the Black Sea and take back the illegally annexed Crimea.