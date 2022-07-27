Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerWednesday, July 27, 2022

externalDefense Ministry: Ukraine preparing to ‘destroy’ Russia’s Black Sea fleet, de-occupy Crimea

This item is part of our running news digest

July 19, 2022 5:02 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

In an interview with The Times, Deputy Defense Minister Volodymyr Havrylov said that Ukraine is preparing to “destroy” Russia’s Black Sea fleet. With the help of longer-range weapons from the West, Havrylov is convinced that Ukraine will be able to repel Russia’s attacks in the Black Sea and take back the illegally annexed Crimea. 

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok