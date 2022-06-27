Death toll of Russian missile attack on Kremenchuk shopping mall rises to 10
June 27, 2022 8:28 pm
Poltava Oblast Governor Dmytro Lunin reported that more than 40 other people have been injured. A Russian missile hit the mall in the central Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk at around 4 p.m. on June 27. President Volodymyr Zelensky said there were more than 1,000 people inside, and "the number of victims is unimaginable."