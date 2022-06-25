Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
June 10, 2022 8:20 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The trains of a private rail company will pass Poland through the eastern city of Przemysl. For Ukrainian nationals, the ticket from Prague to Lviv will cost 9 euros, and 25 euros for the ticket from Prague to Kyiv. With this move, the carrier responded to a “strong demand from Ukrainian families who want to return to relatives and friends,” according to Tereza Ptackova, the company’s representative.

