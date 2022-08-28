CNN: Ukraine uses resistance doctrine developed by US to deter Russia.
This item is part of our running news digest
August 28, 2022 12:13 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Ukrainian forces have successfully used a method of resistance warfare developed by U.S. special operations forces, the U.S. and European officials told CNN. The Resistance Operating Concept, known as the ROC doctrine, was developed in 2013 to provide a blueprint for small counties to effectively resist and confront a larger invading neighbor.
The Independence Day they said we wouldn’t be celebrating
Today marks six months of Russia's full-scale invasion and 31 years of Ukrainian independence. Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to defend their independence. Join our fight.