March 5, 2022 1:22 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The evacuation of civilians from Mariupol was supposed to start at 11 a.m. today, but the city administration announced that it will not take place as Russian forces continue shelling the city and its neighboring areas.

According to the head of the National Security and Defense Council, Oleksiy Danilov, Russian occupiers also block setting up humanitarian corridors in the city.

