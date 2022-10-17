Canada announces additional $47 million in military aid for Ukraine.
October 12, 2022 7:53 pm
Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand said on Oct. 12 that the new military aid package would include winter clothing and equipment, artillery rounds, and communications technology. Earlier, she said that Canada’s military would deploy around 40 combat engineers to Poland to train Ukrainian troops in engineering skills, using explosives for demolition work, and demining.
