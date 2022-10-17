Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Canada announces additional $47 million in military aid for Ukraine.

October 12, 2022 7:53 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand said on Oct. 12 that the new military aid package would include winter clothing and equipment, artillery rounds, and communications technology. Earlier, she said that Canada’s military would deploy around 40 combat engineers to Poland to train Ukrainian troops in engineering skills, using explosives for demolition work, and demining.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
