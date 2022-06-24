Cabinet of Ministers lifts visa restrictions for foreign journalists in Ukraine.
This item is part of our running news digest
May 29, 2022 6:11 pm
Foreign journalists accredited by Defense Ministry won't need to obtain a temporary residency permit or a visa to stay in Ukraine for more than 90 days. The measure will be active for the time of the martial law and 30 days after it ends. With this decision, the government aims to remove bureaucratic obstacles for journalists to continue to cover the war in Ukraine.