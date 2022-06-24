Blinken: Putin tries to twist history to justify brutal invasion of Ukraine.
This item is part of our running news digest
May 7, 2022 7:17 pm
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in a statement on the 77th Anniversary of Victory in Europe Day, accused Russian President Vladimir Putin in an attempt to twist history to justify his “unprovoked and brutal war” against Ukraine. “Those who study the past know President Zelensky and the brave people of Ukraine embody the spirit of those who prevailed during the World War II,” he said.