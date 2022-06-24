Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
May 7, 2022 7:17 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in a statement on the 77th Anniversary of Victory in Europe Day, accused Russian President Vladimir Putin in an attempt to twist history to justify his “unprovoked and brutal war” against Ukraine. “Those who study the past know President Zelensky and the brave people of Ukraine embody the spirit of those who prevailed during the World War II,” he said.

