externalAntonov proposes international fund to build new An-225, world's biggest plane, to replace one destroyed by fighting.

March 24, 2022 11:12 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Antonov, manufacturer of the world's largest aircraft, the An-225 Mriya, is proposing to start an international fund to rebuild the behemoth aircraft, according to Antonov General Director Serhiy Bychkov. The plane was destroyed during fighting in Hostomel near Kyiv on Feb. 27. Building a new An-225 can cost more than $3 billion.

