Antonov proposes international fund to build new An-225, world's biggest plane, to replace one destroyed by fighting.
This item is part of our running news digest
March 24, 2022 11:12 pm
Antonov, manufacturer of the world's largest aircraft, the An-225 Mriya, is proposing to start an international fund to rebuild the behemoth aircraft, according to Antonov General Director Serhiy Bychkov. The plane was destroyed during fighting in Hostomel near Kyiv on Feb. 27. Building a new An-225 can cost more than $3 billion.