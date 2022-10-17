Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
September 20, 2022 4:04 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukrainian authorities found the bodies of two more civilians killed by Russian forces in Kyiv Oblast, the Prosecutor General's Office reported on Sept. 20. The deceased were found with their hands tied behind their backs and scotch tape around their necks in a forest near Bucha.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
