Another burial site discovered in Kyiv Oblast.
This item is part of our running news digest
September 20, 2022 4:04 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Ukrainian authorities found the bodies of two more civilians killed by Russian forces in Kyiv Oblast, the Prosecutor General's Office reported on Sept. 20. The deceased were found with their hands tied behind their backs and scotch tape around their necks in a forest near Bucha.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.