Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, August 8, 2022

externalAmbassador: Erdogan has leverage to push Putin to follow through on deals.

This item is part of our running news digest

August 8, 2022 1:51 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Ukraine’s ambassador to Turkey, Vasyl Bodnar, said that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has a strong influence on Russian President Vladimir Putin. Bodnar said that “not even the European leaders have achieved what Erdogan has achieved,” referring to Russia easing its Black Sea blockade to allow ships with Ukrainian grain pass.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok