Ambassador: Erdogan has leverage to push Putin to follow through on deals.
August 8, 2022 1:51 pm
Ukraine’s ambassador to Turkey, Vasyl Bodnar, said that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has a strong influence on Russian President Vladimir Putin. Bodnar said that “not even the European leaders have achieved what Erdogan has achieved,” referring to Russia easing its Black Sea blockade to allow ships with Ukrainian grain pass.