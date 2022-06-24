9 people killed, 57 injured in Russia’s air strike on Yavoriv military training ground in Lviv Oblast.
This item is part of our running news digest
March 13, 2022 10:50 am
9 people killed, 57 injured in Russia’s air strike on Yavoriv military training ground in Lviv Oblast. “According to preliminary data, more than 30 missiles were fired. The air defense system shot down some of them,” said Maksym Kozytskiy, head of Lviv regional administration. He added that the missiles were dropped by planes coming from Saratov, Russia.