external16 ships enter Ukrainian ports for grain

This item is part of our running news digest

July 12, 2022 10:08 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to the Infrastructure Ministry, 16 vessels have entered through the Danube-Black Sea Canal to load Ukrainian grain as of July 12. Other more than 90 ships are currently waiting for their turn. The ministry expects that it will be able to increase the monthly export of grain by 500,000 tons. The use of the canal opened up after Ukraine liberated Snake Island from Russian forces on June 30. 

