Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Ukrenergo reports power deficit, supplemental electricity rerouted from abroad

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk December 11, 2023 2:02 PM 2 min read
Transmission towers and power lines near a missile-damaged high-voltage electricity substation, operated by a state-owned company Ukrenergo, in central Ukraine, on March 1, 2023. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Andrew Kravchenko/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's state-owned energy operator Ukrenergo reported a power deficit on Dec. 11 that required emergency electricity to be supplied from Romania and Poland.

The high levels of energy consumption were partially the result of winter weather conditions, but other factors, such as delays in planned repairs, contributed to the problem. Ukrenergo cautioned customers to use electricity sparingly.

Russian strikes against Kyiv also damaged the city's energy grid, cutting off electricity for around 100 people.

Ukrenergo's report comes as Ukraine braces itself for yet another tough winter, in which Russia is expected to conduct an intense missile and drone campaign against critical infrastructure across the country. Last year's campaign killed dozens of civilians and led to emergency power outages.

The U.K. Defense Ministry said on Dec. 10 that the coordinated Russian missile strike against Kyiv and central Ukraine on Dec. 7 was likely "the start of a more concerted campaign" aimed at degrading energy infrastructure.

Issues with timely repairs on damaged energy infrastructure have been reported before.

An audit by Ukraine's State Audit Service of the state-owned energy company Centrenergo found that some much-needed repairs had been put off for as long as six months and only began as the weather became cold.

In Avdiivka, Ukrainians hold Russians off for nearly 10 years (PHOTOS)
Editor’s Note: The Kyiv Independent agreed not to publish the names and/or last names of people who live or visit Avdiivka so as not to endanger them and their immediate family. The city of Avdiivka, in Donetsk Oblast, has been on the front line of Russia’s war against Ukraine
The Kyiv IndependentVitalii Poberezhnyi

Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
4:03 AM

US, UK attack Houthi military targets in Yemen.

The militaries of the U.S. and U.K. launched strikes against multiple targets in Houthi-controlled regions of Yemen on Jan. 11 in response to Houthi attacks on Red Sea ships, U.S. President Joe Biden confirmed in a press statement.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.