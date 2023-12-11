Ukrenergo reports power deficit, supplemental electricity rerouted from abroad

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's state-owned energy operator Ukrenergo reported a power deficit on Dec. 11 that required emergency electricity to be supplied from Romania and Poland.

The high levels of energy consumption were partially the result of winter weather conditions, but other factors, such as delays in planned repairs, contributed to the problem. Ukrenergo cautioned customers to use electricity sparingly.

Russian strikes against Kyiv also damaged the city's energy grid, cutting off electricity for around 100 people.

Ukrenergo's report comes as Ukraine braces itself for yet another tough winter, in which Russia is expected to conduct an intense missile and drone campaign against critical infrastructure across the country. Last year's campaign killed dozens of civilians and led to emergency power outages.

The U.K. Defense Ministry said on Dec. 10 that the coordinated Russian missile strike against Kyiv and central Ukraine on Dec. 7 was likely "the start of a more concerted campaign" aimed at degrading energy infrastructure.

Issues with timely repairs on damaged energy infrastructure have been reported before.

An audit by Ukraine's State Audit Service of the state-owned energy company Centrenergo found that some much-needed repairs had been put off for as long as six months and only began as the weather became cold.